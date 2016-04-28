See All Chiropractors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC

Chiropractic
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Arcadia, CA. 

Dr. Nwaigwe Jr works at Integrated Health Services in Arcadia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    S.m.a.r.t. Surgery Center
    131 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-0326
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Nwaigwe Jr?

Apr 28, 2016
Highly recommend: super knowledgeable, uses the most up-to-date techniques, LISTENS TO YOU, and explains in detail what your options are and what priorities should be considered. In practice, his techniques are completely effective and solve the pain in short term and stimulate healing in the long term. He has no ego and is as accessible and personable as anyone could be, and that makes it easy for him to recommend other therapies that do not involve him.
Mark P in El Monte, CA — Apr 28, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nwaigwe Jr to family and friends

Dr. Nwaigwe Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Nwaigwe Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC.

About Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366823676
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nwaigwe Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nwaigwe Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nwaigwe Jr works at Integrated Health Services in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nwaigwe Jr’s profile.

Dr. Nwaigwe Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwaigwe Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwaigwe Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwaigwe Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.