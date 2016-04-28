Dr. Nwaigwe Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC
Dr. Manasseh Nwaigwe Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Nwaigwe Jr works at
S.m.a.r.t. Surgery Center131 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 445-0326Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Highly recommend: super knowledgeable, uses the most up-to-date techniques, LISTENS TO YOU, and explains in detail what your options are and what priorities should be considered. In practice, his techniques are completely effective and solve the pain in short term and stimulate healing in the long term. He has no ego and is as accessible and personable as anyone could be, and that makes it easy for him to recommend other therapies that do not involve him.
Dr. Nwaigwe Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
