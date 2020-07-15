See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Mallory Puckett, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Mallory Puckett, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mallory Puckett, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Mallory Puckett works at Total Medical Care in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Amy Petrillo, CNP
Amy Petrillo, CNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Karen Miller, CNM
Karen Miller, CNM
0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Diaz, APRN
Jennifer Diaz, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Medical Care
    1445 Harrison Ave NW Ste 103, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 956-5236
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mallory Puckett?

    Jul 15, 2020
    Mallory is amazing! She goes above and beyond and the visit is always enjoyable. She’s very knowledgeable and truly cares about her patients. I’m always in and out quickly but she never rushes our appointments. I’d recommend her to anyone!
    — Jul 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mallory Puckett, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Mallory Puckett, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mallory Puckett to family and friends

    Mallory Puckett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mallory Puckett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mallory Puckett, CNP.

    About Mallory Puckett, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447753520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mallory Puckett, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mallory Puckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mallory Puckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mallory Puckett works at Total Medical Care in Canton, OH. View the full address on Mallory Puckett’s profile.

    Mallory Puckett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Puckett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Puckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Puckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mallory Puckett, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.