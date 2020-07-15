Mallory Puckett, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mallory Puckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mallory Puckett, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mallory Puckett, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Mallory Puckett works at
Locations
Total Medical Care1445 Harrison Ave NW Ste 103, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 956-5236
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Mallory is amazing! She goes above and beyond and the visit is always enjoyable. She’s very knowledgeable and truly cares about her patients. I’m always in and out quickly but she never rushes our appointments. I’d recommend her to anyone!
About Mallory Puckett, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447753520
Mallory Puckett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mallory Puckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mallory Puckett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Puckett.
