Mallory Morrow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mallory Morrow, RN
Overview
Mallory Morrow, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Mallory Morrow works at
Locations
University Medical Center602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 761-0566Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Mallory Morrow, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205316288
Mallory Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mallory Morrow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Morrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.