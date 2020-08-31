Mallory Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mallory Henry, PA
Overview
Mallory Henry, PA is a Physician Assistant in Saint Louis, MO.
Mallory Henry works at
Locations
Wash Univ Sleep Medicine Center1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 600, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Directions (314) 362-4342
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find Mallory to be both friendly and extremely intelligent. I’ve been seeing her for several years now and couldn’t be more pleased. I know the head of Barnes Neurology was very impressed with her and said what an amazing asset she was to the department.
About Mallory Henry, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851617526
