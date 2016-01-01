Mallory Gergely, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mallory Gergely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mallory Gergely, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mallory Gergely, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Latrobe, PA.
Mallory Gergely works at
Locations
Gyno Associates1010 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-8581Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gyno Associates870 Weatherwood Ln, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 539-8581Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Mallory Gergely, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215346408
Frequently Asked Questions
