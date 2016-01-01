Mallory Bankston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mallory Bankston, FNP-C
Overview
Mallory Bankston, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Mallory Bankston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Stat Care11055 SHOE CREEK DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70818 Directions (225) 261-4493
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mallory Bankston?
About Mallory Bankston, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174938211
Frequently Asked Questions
Mallory Bankston accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mallory Bankston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mallory Bankston works at
Mallory Bankston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Bankston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Bankston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Bankston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.