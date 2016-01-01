Mallorie Lamia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mallorie Lamia, PA
Overview
Mallorie Lamia, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Locations
Behavioral Health Care of Cape Fear Valley Health System, 711 Executive Pl Fl 3, Fayetteville, NC 28305
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Mallorie Lamia, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588092506
Mallorie Lamia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
