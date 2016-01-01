Mallorie Bergstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mallorie Bergstrom, PA-C
Overview
Mallorie Bergstrom, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Milwaukee, WI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3201 S 16th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 647-5203
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mallorie Bergstrom?
About Mallorie Bergstrom, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730490012
Frequently Asked Questions
Mallorie Bergstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mallorie Bergstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Mallorie Bergstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mallorie Bergstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallorie Bergstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallorie Bergstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.