Malisha McPhaul, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Malisha McPhaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Malisha McPhaul, LMHC
Overview
Malisha McPhaul, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Port Richey, FL.
Malisha McPhaul works at
Locations
Grow Therapy7390 Embassy Blvd, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Malisha McPhaul?
About Malisha McPhaul, LMHC
Psychotherapy
English
NPI: 1790337285
Frequently Asked Questions
Malisha McPhaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Malisha McPhaul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Malisha McPhaul.
