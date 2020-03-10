Malinda Knowles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Malinda Knowles, NP
Malinda Knowles, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA.
Malinda Knowles works at
-
1
Mount View Family Medical Group2410 Sonoma St Ste 1, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 243-3339
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Malinda Knowles is without exception a very professional and knowledgeable healthcare provider. She provides a relaxing and caring atmosphere as well as interest and concerns for my needs. She is well versed and has provided me excellent care for 10 years.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124190475
Malinda Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Malinda Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Malinda Knowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Malinda Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Malinda Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.