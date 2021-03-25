See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Malika Coppedge, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Malika Coppedge, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Malika Coppedge works at Las Vegas Endocrinology in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LV ENDO satellite
    2255 Renaissance Dr Ste C, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (702) 876-0350
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 25, 2021
    Thorough. Her expertise in addressing my mental health and medications has save my life, more than once. Professional, brilliant, kind, and a good sense of humor, which is helpful in her line of work.
    Cedar — Mar 25, 2021
    About Malika Coppedge, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538557467
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Malika Coppedge accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Malika Coppedge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Malika Coppedge works at Las Vegas Endocrinology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Malika Coppedge’s profile.

    Malika Coppedge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Malika Coppedge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Malika Coppedge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Malika Coppedge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

