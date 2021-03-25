Malika Coppedge accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Malika Coppedge, APRN
Overview
Malika Coppedge, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Malika Coppedge works at
Locations
LV ENDO satellite2255 Renaissance Dr Ste C, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 876-0350
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Thorough. Her expertise in addressing my mental health and medications has save my life, more than once. Professional, brilliant, kind, and a good sense of humor, which is helpful in her line of work.
About Malika Coppedge, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538557467
Malika Coppedge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
