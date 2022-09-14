Malia Weigelt, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Malia Weigelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Malia Weigelt, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Malia Weigelt, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA.
Malia Weigelt works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr Ste 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 858-9192
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Malia Weigelt?
I've had several appointments with Malia, she's been great. She took time to talk with me and did a thorough physical exam. She helped me line up several specialists. I've also had a telemed appointment with her that was great - she listened and was very friendly.
About Malia Weigelt, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1497850762
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Malia Weigelt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Malia Weigelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Malia Weigelt works at
8 patients have reviewed Malia Weigelt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Malia Weigelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Malia Weigelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Malia Weigelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.