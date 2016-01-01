Malia Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Malia Alexander, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Malia Alexander, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Malia Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
Ghc Family Health Care Clinical Lab122 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 302-2700
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Malia Alexander?
About Malia Alexander, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649689761
Frequently Asked Questions
Malia Alexander works at
Malia Alexander has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Malia Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Malia Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Malia Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.