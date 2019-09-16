Maleka Robinson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maleka Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maleka Robinson, NP
Overview
Maleka Robinson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Morristown, NJ.
Maleka Robinson works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Core Lab, Morristown Med Cntr100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maleka Robinson?
She is extremely caring about her patients. Very professional. Never had to wait too long to be seen. She takes the time to explain and discuss what can be done to treat or even prevent medical issues. I highly recommend her services.
About Maleka Robinson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Maleka Robinson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maleka Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maleka Robinson works at
4 patients have reviewed Maleka Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maleka Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maleka Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maleka Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.