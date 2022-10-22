Maleah Walters, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maleah Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maleah Walters, NP
Overview
Maleah Walters, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgman, MI.
Maleah Walters works at
Locations
Southwestern Medical Clinic9625 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman, MI 49106 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
She was well prepared for my visit. She was very knowledgeable but also listened well. My experience with her for my physical couldn’t have been more positive.
About Maleah Walters, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427716554
Frequently Asked Questions
Maleah Walters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maleah Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maleah Walters works at
5 patients have reviewed Maleah Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maleah Walters.
