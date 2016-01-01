Dr. Yarzada accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malalai Yarzada, OD
Overview
Dr. Malalai Yarzada, OD is an Optometrist in Lansdowne, VA.
Dr. Yarzada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loudoun Medical Group44135 Woodridge Pkwy Ste 100, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 573-8080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yarzada?
About Dr. Malalai Yarzada, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1245682657
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarzada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarzada works at
Dr. Yarzada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarzada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarzada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarzada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.