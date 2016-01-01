Dr. Makiko Guji, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Makiko Guji, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Makiko Guji, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New School For Social Research, Ny, Ny. California Institute Of Integral Studies, Ca.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1904 3rd Ave Ste 823, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Makiko Guji, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1003959891
Education & Certifications
- New School For Social Research, Ny, Ny. California Institute Of Integral Studies, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
