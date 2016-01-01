Dr. Avdiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majlinda Avdiu, DC
Overview
Dr. Majlinda Avdiu, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Avdiu works at
Locations
-
1
Revive Empire Chiropractic396 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 608-4107
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avdiu?
About Dr. Majlinda Avdiu, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1003305194
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avdiu works at
Dr. Avdiu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avdiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avdiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avdiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.