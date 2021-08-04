Dr. Majed Nagoulat, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagoulat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majed Nagoulat, DC
Overview
Dr. Majed Nagoulat, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles Co.
Locations
Dr. Majed Nagoulat5790 Magnolia Ave Ste 104, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 888-1538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Majed Nagoulat's work is phenomenal, he knows exactly what he is doing to help you with back pain. He is highly experienced and has the right equipment that are up to date for the different types of therapies that you might be looking for. I highly recommend coming for a visit if you are in need of a great chiropractor. he takes his time with his patients and explains the diagnosis and treatment options that you may need, he's very strong emphasis on preventative care and proper weight lifting and training. I hope that you will give him a shot because he really helped me and I am sure he will be able to help you
About Dr. Majed Nagoulat, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Arabic, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Whittier Community Clinic
- Smart Spine Institute Ca.
- Los Angeles Co
Dr. Nagoulat speaks Arabic, German and Spanish.
