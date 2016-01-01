See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Majda Tuor, FNP

Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Majda Tuor, FNP is a Pain Management Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Majda Tuor works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Majda Tuor, FNP

  • Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1215446091
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

