Majda Tuor, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Majda Tuor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Majda Tuor, FNP
Overview
Majda Tuor, FNP is a Pain Management Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Majda Tuor works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Majda Tuor?
About Majda Tuor, FNP
- Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1215446091
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Majda Tuor using Healthline FindCare.
Majda Tuor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Majda Tuor works at
Majda Tuor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Majda Tuor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Majda Tuor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Majda Tuor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.