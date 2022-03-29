See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Maizal Rivera, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maizal Rivera, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Maizal Rivera works at Wellmed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    9215 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 222-0333
  2. 2
    South Alamo Medical Group
    740 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 222-0333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Best doctor I've been fortunate to have. Knowledgeable... caring... personable and always takes the time to explain and answer questions...!
    M. Hodge — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maizal Rivera, FNP
    About Maizal Rivera, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841622305
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of The Incarnate Word/ San Antonio Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maizal Rivera, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maizal Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maizal Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maizal Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maizal Rivera works at Wellmed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Maizal Rivera’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Maizal Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maizal Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maizal Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maizal Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

