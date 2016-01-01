Mahnaz Shambayati, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mahnaz Shambayati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mahnaz Shambayati, PA-C
Overview
Mahnaz Shambayati, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Mahnaz Shambayati works at
Locations
-
1
Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 596-9511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mahnaz Shambayati?
About Mahnaz Shambayati, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639574395
Frequently Asked Questions
Mahnaz Shambayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mahnaz Shambayati works at
Mahnaz Shambayati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mahnaz Shambayati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mahnaz Shambayati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mahnaz Shambayati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.