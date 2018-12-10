See All Physicians Assistants in Los Angeles, CA
Mahmood Timbo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Mahmood Timbo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA. 

Mahmood Timbo works at Watts Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Watts Health Center
    Watts Health Center
    10300 Compton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90002

Ratings & Reviews
Dec 10, 2018
About Mahmood Timbo, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881736452
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mahmood Timbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Mahmood Timbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mahmood Timbo works at Watts Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Mahmood Timbo’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Mahmood Timbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mahmood Timbo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mahmood Timbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mahmood Timbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

