Dr. Maggie Gindlesperger, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maggie Gindlesperger, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Hamtramck, MI.
Dr. Gindlesperger works at
Henry Ford Medical Center - Hamtramck9100 Brombach St, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Directions (800) 436-7936Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Macomb Family Medicine - Seville15420 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Health System 1 Ford Place1 Ford Pl Ste 1E, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Maggie was absolutely wonderful with my daughter. She took her time and answered all of my questions. Her report was very well thought and the recommendations were excellent. I would definitely recommend her!
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1346573243
Dr. Gindlesperger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gindlesperger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gindlesperger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gindlesperger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindlesperger. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindlesperger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gindlesperger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gindlesperger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.