Overview

Maggie Dunne, LCPC is a Counselor in Buffalo Grove, IL. 

Maggie Dunne works at D3CCC Inc. in Buffalo Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    D3CCC Inc.
    1217 McHenry Rd Ste 235, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 507-0910
    Monday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2019
    Maggie has been someone I have been relying on for months for guidance & support on various issues She is casual, non-restricting, I feel safe & comfortable in her presence. The office is inviting & cozy. She is always understanding, non-judgemental and full of wisdom. She is like a mother I never had and always wanted
    About Maggie Dunne, LCPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1497193106
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maggie Dunne, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maggie Dunne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maggie Dunne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Maggie Dunne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maggie Dunne works at D3CCC Inc. in Buffalo Grove, IL. View the full address on Maggie Dunne’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Maggie Dunne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maggie Dunne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maggie Dunne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maggie Dunne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

