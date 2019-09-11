Maggie Dunne, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maggie Dunne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maggie Dunne, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Maggie Dunne, LCPC is a Counselor in Buffalo Grove, IL.
D3CCC Inc.1217 McHenry Rd Ste 235, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 507-0910Monday12:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday11:00am - 8:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Maggie has been someone I have been relying on for months for guidance & support on various issues She is casual, non-restricting, I feel safe & comfortable in her presence. The office is inviting & cozy. She is always understanding, non-judgemental and full of wisdom. She is like a mother I never had and always wanted
About Maggie Dunne, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1497193106
