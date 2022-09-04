Maggie Bast, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maggie Bast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maggie Bast, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maggie Bast, FNP-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine - Colorado Springs and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Maggie Bast works at
Locations
Denver Heart Rose Medical Center4545 E 9th Ave Ste 670, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Heart - Swedish Medical499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Maggie has been my go to person when I experience heart issues. She has always advised me of the best course of action and treatment. She along with Dr Mehta have prevented my hear issues from becoming fatal.
About Maggie Bast, FNP-C
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124407457
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado School of Medicine - Colorado Springs
Maggie Bast has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maggie Bast accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maggie Bast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Maggie Bast. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maggie Bast.
