See All Physicians Assistants in Winston Salem, NC
Magdeline Schott, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Magdeline Schott, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Magdeline Schott, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC. 

Magdeline Schott works at Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine
    5010 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8696

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Magdeline Schott?

Photo: Magdeline Schott, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Magdeline Schott, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Magdeline Schott to family and friends

Magdeline Schott's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Magdeline Schott

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Magdeline Schott, PA-C.

About Magdeline Schott, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1497200117
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Magdeline Schott, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Magdeline Schott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Magdeline Schott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Magdeline Schott works at Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Magdeline Schott’s profile.

Magdeline Schott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Magdeline Schott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Magdeline Schott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Magdeline Schott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.