Magdalena Schwartz, FNP

Magdalena Schwartz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Magdalena Schwartz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Magdalena Schwartz works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho NorthEast
    5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-8551
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fort Wayne Neurological Center, Fort Wayne, IN
    11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 460-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2020
    She's been helping me manage my pain for awhile, and she's been incredibly amazing!! She takes her time at EVERY visit. She ALWAYS listens. She ALWAYS seems to understand just how I feel and where I'm coming from. She's even listened to things not related to my pain management. I COULD NOT ask for anyone better. I appreciate her more than I can find words to express!!
    Nora — Jan 14, 2020
    Photo: Magdalena Schwartz, FNP
    About Magdalena Schwartz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265819775
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Magdalena Schwartz, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Magdalena Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Magdalena Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Magdalena Schwartz works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Magdalena Schwartz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Magdalena Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Magdalena Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Magdalena Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Magdalena Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.