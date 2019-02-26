See All Physicians Assistants in Chattanooga, TN
Maegen Frizzell, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Maegen Frizzell, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maegen Frizzell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. 

Maegen Frizzell works at Chattanooga Emergency Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Garrick Spoon, PA-C
Garrick Spoon, PA-C
10 (1)
View Profile
Franklin Baker, PA
Franklin Baker, PA
6 (17)
View Profile
Ashley Platzer, PA-C
Ashley Platzer, PA-C
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Memorial Medical
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E487, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 697-0014
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maegen Frizzell?

    Feb 26, 2019
    Dr Frizzell is thorough, kind,, and personable. She knows the area of her expertise very well and explains everything in terms where anyone could understand! I have had lower back issues for 58 years along with heart, diabetes, hypertension, and a host of other things that must be considered while treatment is being evaluated and planned. She familiarized herself with my situation and is cautious. We drive over 40 miles to her office. Thanks Dr Meagan for your excellent care, Mike Harrison Sr
    Michael Harrison Sr in Cleveland , TN — Feb 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maegen Frizzell, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Maegen Frizzell, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maegen Frizzell to family and friends

    Maegen Frizzell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maegen Frizzell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maegen Frizzell, PA.

    About Maegen Frizzell, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356682066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maegen Frizzell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maegen Frizzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maegen Frizzell works at Chattanooga Emergency Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Maegen Frizzell’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Maegen Frizzell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maegen Frizzell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maegen Frizzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maegen Frizzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maegen Frizzell, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.