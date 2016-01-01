Dr. Stanga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maegan Stanga, DC
Overview
Dr. Maegan Stanga, DC is a Chiropractor in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Stanga works at
Locations
-
1
Mission City Chiropractic17219 Oconnor Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (972) 345-0206
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanga?
About Dr. Maegan Stanga, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1396030219
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanga accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanga works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.