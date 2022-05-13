See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Maegan Barrs, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Maegan Barrs, FNP

Family Medicine
3 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maegan Barrs, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Maegan Barrs works at Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care
    11840 Southmore Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2921
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maegan Barrs?

    May 13, 2022
    I have no idea how anyone could not give Maegan Barrs 5 stars. She was attentive, kind and most importantly thorough in her evaluation. I’m so glad I found her
    Ann — May 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maegan Barrs, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Maegan Barrs, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maegan Barrs to family and friends

    Maegan Barrs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maegan Barrs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maegan Barrs, FNP.

    About Maegan Barrs, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1215303680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maegan Barrs, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maegan Barrs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maegan Barrs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maegan Barrs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maegan Barrs works at Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Maegan Barrs’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Maegan Barrs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maegan Barrs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maegan Barrs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maegan Barrs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.