Madison Zaugra, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Madison Zaugra, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Madison Zaugra works at
Locations
Clearpath Family Healthcare7725 N 43rd Ave Ste 720, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (623) 207-5465Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Am 61 years old and Madison Phoel has treated me for several years she is great. She listens and she's patient with me and explains everything with me. Many providers in the past have me feel and referred me out to another medical center. I appreciate Madison Phoel caring for my medical care.
About Madison Zaugra, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285114579
Frequently Asked Questions
Madison Zaugra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Madison Zaugra accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Madison Zaugra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Madison Zaugra works at
3 patients have reviewed Madison Zaugra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madison Zaugra.
