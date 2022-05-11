See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Madison Zaugra, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Madison Zaugra, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Madison Zaugra works at ClearPath Family Healthcare in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearpath Family Healthcare
    7725 N 43rd Ave Ste 720, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 207-5465
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285114579
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Madison Zaugra, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Madison Zaugra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Madison Zaugra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Madison Zaugra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Madison Zaugra works at ClearPath Family Healthcare in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Madison Zaugra’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Madison Zaugra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madison Zaugra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madison Zaugra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madison Zaugra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

