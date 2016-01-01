Madison Farrell, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Madison Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Madison Farrell, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Madison Farrell, LPC is a Counselor in Summerville, SC.
Madison Farrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ccubed Services LLC709 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 900-6767Wednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Madison Farrell?
About Madison Farrell, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1053362061
Frequently Asked Questions
Madison Farrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Madison Farrell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Madison Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Madison Farrell works at
2 patients have reviewed Madison Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madison Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madison Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madison Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.