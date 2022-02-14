See All Counselors in Somerville, NJ
Madeline Podskoc, LCSW

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Madeline Podskoc, LCSW is a Counselor in Somerville, NJ. 

Madeline Podskoc works at Madeline J Podskoc, LCSW, LLC in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madeline J Podskoc, LCSW, LLC
    199 W High St, Somerville, NJ 08876
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Chronic Depression
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Inherited Conditions
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 14, 2022
    She's an excellent therapist!!
    Anita A Sloane — Feb 14, 2022
    About Madeline Podskoc, LCSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1811942386
    Education & Certifications

    • Douglass College
