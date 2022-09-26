See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, TN
Madeline Grotefendt, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Madeline Grotefendt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, TN. 

Madeline Grotefendt works at CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates - Cleveland in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates - Cleveland
    3780 Ocoee Pl Nw, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Madeline Grotefendt, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912176280
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Madeline Grotefendt, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Madeline Grotefendt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Madeline Grotefendt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Madeline Grotefendt works at CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates - Cleveland in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Madeline Grotefendt’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Madeline Grotefendt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madeline Grotefendt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madeline Grotefendt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madeline Grotefendt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

