Dr. Madeline Borne, OD
Dr. Madeline Borne, OD is an Optometrist in New Orleans, LA.
Vision Center of the South Inc.4200 Canal St Ste D, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 482-1290
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Since moving back to NOLA in 2010, I've had 3 different eye doctors and purchased 3 pairs of glasses. All 3 were made incorrectly, required multiple visits to the doctor's office to get the lenses correct, and ended up being a complete disappointment. This, my fourth pair, is the only one that I haven't returned! Dr. Borne got it right the first time! This is the best pair of glasses I've had since I started wearing progressive lenses 10 years ago. I can finally see and my frames are gorgeous!
- Optometry
- English
