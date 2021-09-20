See All Counselors in Beaumont, TX
Madeline Alford, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Madeline Alford, LPC

Counseling
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Madeline Alford, LPC is a Counselor in Beaumont, TX. 

Madeline Alford works at Madeline Alford, LPC in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madeline Alford, LPC
    6885 Phelan Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 861-1930

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Madeline Alford?

    Sep 20, 2021
    I am court ordered to do counseling. See the one star review below me. The “concerned grandfather” has never been to the office and my child is not scared of me. He is being brainwashed by his grandparents into thinking I’m a monster because I fought back against abuse by their son. Mrs Alford doesn’t tolerate nonsense and she’s VERY professional. She sees that the grandparents corrupt my child and recognizes the parental alienation caused by them. I adore Mrs Alford and will continue to be a client of hers.
    HOLLY MATLOCK — Sep 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Madeline Alford, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Madeline Alford, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Madeline Alford to family and friends

    Madeline Alford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Madeline Alford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Madeline Alford, LPC.

    About Madeline Alford, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134126352
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Lamar University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Madeline Alford, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Madeline Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Madeline Alford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Madeline Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Madeline Alford works at Madeline Alford, LPC in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Madeline Alford’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Madeline Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madeline Alford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madeline Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madeline Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Madeline Alford, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.