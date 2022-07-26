Dr. Macy Kinzel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Macy Kinzel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Macy Kinzel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Kinzel works at
Locations
Macy Kinzel Ph.d. PC3434 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 855-2710
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The front office is super friendly and so welcoming! The staff there is understanding and great and the office has such a homey feel and it makes you so comfortable! Dr.Kinzel is so thorough and knowledgeable. Definitely a place to recommend and such a professional place!
About Dr. Macy Kinzel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922045715
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinzel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinzel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinzel.
