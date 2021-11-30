Mackenzie Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mackenzie Jones
Overview
Mackenzie Jones is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
- 1 4000 Shipyard Blvd Ste 120, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 399-4992
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
MacKenzie is helpful, thoughtful, and seems to genuinely care about her patients and their well-being. She spent quality time listening too and evaluating my needs. I would highly recommend her!
About Mackenzie Jones
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982266235
Frequently Asked Questions
Mackenzie Jones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mackenzie Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mackenzie Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.