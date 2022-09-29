See All Physicians Assistants in Tulsa, OK
Mackenzie Hieger, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Overview

Mackenzie Hieger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. 

Mackenzie Hieger works at OU Physicians Fam Med in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine
    1111 S Saint Louis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 619-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Dr Hieger was very helpful. She spent time listening to my ramblings and worked with my lack of good insurance to find a way to get care for my issues. I feels a lot better now. Thank you!
Jo — Sep 29, 2022
    Jo — Sep 29, 2022
    About Mackenzie Hieger, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447623509
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mackenzie Hieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mackenzie Hieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mackenzie Hieger works at OU Physicians Fam Med in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Mackenzie Hieger’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Mackenzie Hieger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mackenzie Hieger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mackenzie Hieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mackenzie Hieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

