Mackenzie Douglass, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mackenzie Douglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mackenzie Douglass, CNM
Overview
Mackenzie Douglass, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennslyvania School of Nursing and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Mackenzie Douglass works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1505 Soquel Dr Ste 1, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mackenzie Douglass?
About Mackenzie Douglass, CNM
- Midwifery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922446889
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennslyvania School of Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mackenzie Douglass using Healthline FindCare.
Mackenzie Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mackenzie Douglass works at
Mackenzie Douglass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mackenzie Douglass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mackenzie Douglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mackenzie Douglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.