Dr. Mabel Lopez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Mabel Lopez, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mind and Brain Care, Cape Coral Location2804 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 768-6500Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mind and Brain Care10175 Ben C Pratt/6 Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 768-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Mabel Lopez, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508971037
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida/Shands Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.