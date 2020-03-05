See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, NP

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, NP is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. 

Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez works at Dmitry Khasak, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dmitry Khasak, MD
    77 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 826-6999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2020
    My wife and I were fortunate enough to find the practice after seeing other Dermatologist that were knife happy. Lyudmila Magakyan is very professional and knows the job better than anyone we've been to in the past. I highly recommend this practice. They really do care. They even found problems that had nothing to do with why I came there because of blood work and research they did that my primary care physician didn't even bother to do! So thank you for probably saving my life.
    Robert King — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, NP
    About Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, NP

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1255757134
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez works at Dmitry Khasak, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

