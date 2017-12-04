Lyubov Burgina, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyubov Burgina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lyubov Burgina, LMFT
Overview
Lyubov Burgina, LMFT is a Women's Counselor in Encino, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 16944 Ventura Blvd Ste 12, Encino, CA 91316 Directions
-
2
Lyubov Burgina, Psy.D.1117 W Gardena Blvd Ste 203, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 984-6570Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lyubov Burgina?
Excellent therapist. Helped me with my parenting problems if my adolescent daughter and helped me with dealing with stress from my business.
About Lyubov Burgina, LMFT
- Women's Counseling
- English, Russian
- 1376707554
Frequently Asked Questions
Lyubov Burgina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lyubov Burgina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lyubov Burgina speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Lyubov Burgina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyubov Burgina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyubov Burgina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyubov Burgina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.