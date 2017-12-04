See All Counselors in Encino, CA
Lyubov Burgina, LMFT

Women's Counseling
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lyubov Burgina, LMFT is a Women's Counselor in Encino, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    16944 Ventura Blvd Ste 12, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Lyubov Burgina, Psy.D.
    1117 W Gardena Blvd Ste 203, Gardena, CA 90247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 984-6570
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Stress
Ratings & Reviews
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Lyubov Burgina, LMFT

Specialties
  • Women's Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
NPI Number
  • 1376707554
Frequently Asked Questions

Lyubov Burgina, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyubov Burgina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lyubov Burgina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lyubov Burgina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Lyubov Burgina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyubov Burgina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyubov Burgina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyubov Burgina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

