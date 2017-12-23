See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sea Girt, NJ
Lyssa Bramson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Lyssa Bramson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sea Girt, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2130 Highway 35 Ste A114, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 (732) 927-1099

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Individual Adult Psychotherapy
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Individual Adult Psychotherapy

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2017
    Lyssa is patient, understanding, and insightful. She really helped me in a time of need. Definitely recommend!
    — Dec 23, 2017
    About Lyssa Bramson, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1124146899
    Education & Certifications

    • U.C.L.A.
