Lysa Diggins accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lysa Diggins, CNA
Overview
Lysa Diggins, CNA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Lysa Diggins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Empower U, Inc.7900 NW 27th Ave # 205, Miami, FL 33147 Directions (786) 318-2337
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lysa Diggins?
About Lysa Diggins, CNA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245713510
Frequently Asked Questions
Lysa Diggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lysa Diggins works at
Lysa Diggins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lysa Diggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lysa Diggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lysa Diggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.