Lynval Parke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lynval Parke, NP
Lynval Parke, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL.
Lynval Parke works at
Act Hhc1220 Willis Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 236-3200
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mr Parke is an excellent clinician. He is a caring physician who connects well with his patients.
About Lynval Parke, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548396344
Lynval Parke accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynval Parke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lynval Parke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynval Parke.
