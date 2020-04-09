See All Nurse Practitioners in Pomona, CA
Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Pomona, CA. 

Lynsey Lakin works at Foothills Pain Management Clinic in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Faisal M. Qazi
    2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 (909) 982-2719
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2020
    Apr 09, 2020
Excellent NP that specializes in MS, which I have. She listens to all of my concerns and doesn't rush me out. I had questioned whether or not I truly do have MS. I asked her if she would mind actually LOOKING at my MRI's instead of just depending on a report from a radiologist that is most likely in a hurry and just glances over MRI's. She had no problem at all taking the time to look over all of them. This took extra time that most doctors would not agree to unless you schedule another appointment specifically for that. At first when my neurologist said he was going to turn me over to her and told me she was a NP, I wasn't all that happy. But after meeting her and getting to know her (and the fact she specializes in MS) I am very happy to have her taking care of my MS.
    Terry Yesford — Apr 09, 2020
    About Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1861890030
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Lynsey Lakin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynsey Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Lynsey Lakin works at Foothills Pain Management Clinic in Pomona, CA.

    7 patients have reviewed Lynsey Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynsey Lakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynsey Lakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

