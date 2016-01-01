See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Lynsey Johnson

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lynsey Johnson is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Augusta University - Augusta, GA.

Lynsey Johnson works at PCOS Sisters Telehealth Clinic & Wellness Center in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lynsey Amanda Johnson
    4600 Touchton Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 586-1964

Acne
Anxiety
Depression
Acne
Anxiety
Depression

Acne Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ambetter

    Cigna
    • Cigna

    About Lynsey Johnson

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881839116
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Augusta University - Augusta, GA
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Southern University-Bachelor Of Science In Biology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynsey Johnson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynsey Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynsey Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynsey Johnson works at PCOS Sisters Telehealth Clinic & Wellness Center in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Lynsey Johnson’s profile.

    Lynsey Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynsey Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynsey Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynsey Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

