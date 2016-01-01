Lynnette Fuller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lynnette Fuller, LMHC
Overview
Lynnette Fuller, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9010 SW 137th Ave Ste 202, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 385-0066
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynnette Fuller?
About Lynnette Fuller, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1154520120
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynnette Fuller accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynnette Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lynnette Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynnette Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynnette Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynnette Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.